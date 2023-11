Svechnikov (illness) was back at practice Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov missed Tuesday's game versus Philadelphia but looks good to go versus the Islanders on Thursday. Svechnikov is on a four-game point streak, giving him a goal and eight assists in 12 games. The 23-year-old had 55 points in 64 games last season and 30 goals with 39 assists in 78 games during the 2021-22 campaign.