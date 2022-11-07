Svechnikov notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Svechnikov set up Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The assist was Svechnikov's fourth in the last three games -- a goal on Halloween makes it a four-game point streak for the star winger. The 22-year-old has eight tallies, six helpers, seven power-play points, 40 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests this season.