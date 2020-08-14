Svechnikov scored a goal on his lone shot and added an assist with three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 2.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes their first lead of the night when he buried a point-blank wrister from the slot, making it a 2-1 game. He had assisted on Teuvo Teravainen's power-play goal just 88 seconds earlier. Svechnikov has now found the scoresheet in five of six playoff games, racking up four goals and three assists with a sterling plus-7 rating.