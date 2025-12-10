Svechnikov notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Svechnikov has amassed five helpers over eight games since he last scored a goal Nov. 21 in Winnipeg. The 25-year-old winger has returned to a bit of streaky offense after piecing it all together in November, but fantasy managers should still have room for his all-around contributions. He's up to 17 points (six on the power play), 84 shots on net, 39 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 29 appearances.