Svechnikov posted two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Svechnikov reached 40 points in just 41 contests, showing exactly why the Hurricanes used the second-overall pick in 2018 to acquire him. The Russian winger has added 113 shots on goal, 67 hits and a plus-15 rating so far -- fantasy owners can deploy the 19-year-old with confidence.