Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Svechnikov continues to emerge as a more consistent scoring threat, as he's picked up three goals and four helpers over his last seven games. The winger is at 15 tallies, 10 helpers, 77 shots, 48 hits and a minus-3 rating through 25 contests overall. He's earned nine of his points on the power play while seeing mainly second-line usage at even strength, though he occasionally gets shuffled onto the top line.