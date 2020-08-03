Svechnikov scored three goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

It's the first postseason hat trick in franchise history, dating back to the team's days in Hartford. Svechnikov lit the lamp once in each period, with his power-play tally in the second holding up as the eventual game winner. The 20-year-old now has four points through the first two games of the series, and he'll look to make his mark again Tuesday night as the 'Canes go for a sweep.