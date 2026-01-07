Svechnikov tallied four assists, including one on a power play, placed two shots on net and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Dallas.

Svechnikov's offensive hot streak continued Tuesday as he distributed an assist on two-thirds of the team's six goals. He assisted both of K'Andre Miller's tallies as well as power-play goals scored by Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis, respectively. Overall, the 25-year-old Svechnikov is up to 23 assists, 35 points, 121 shots on net and 72 hits through 43 games this season. Since Dec. 17, he has 17 points in 11 games, which is tied with his linemate Sebastian Aho for the third-most points across the league in that span. Svechnikov is well on his way to a bounce-back campaign in most significant stat categories while skating in a major role on Carolina's top line. The third 60-plus point season of his eight-year NHL career could be in play at his current point pace.