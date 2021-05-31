Svechnikov recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Svechnikov set up Jake Bean's first career playoff goal in the third period. The 21-year-old Svechnikov snapped a three-game point drought with the assist. He's picked up four points, 28 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating through seven playoff contests.