Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Reaches 20-goal plateau
Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.
He's now matched his rookie-year goal total, and with a little more play-making, he's at 46 points in 52 games in his sophomore season. Svechnikov has added 138 shots on net, 86 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-14 rating this year. The second overall pick from 2018 looks like a burgeoning superstar, who should approach the 70-point mark at his current pace.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Picks up two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Snaps goals-scoring skid•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Gathers helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores late in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Breakout campaign continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.