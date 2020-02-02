Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

He's now matched his rookie-year goal total, and with a little more play-making, he's at 46 points in 52 games in his sophomore season. Svechnikov has added 138 shots on net, 86 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-14 rating this year. The second overall pick from 2018 looks like a burgeoning superstar, who should approach the 70-point mark at his current pace.