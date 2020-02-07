Svechnikov scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Svechnikov potted his two tallies in a span of 5:55 during the second period. The Russian winger has been excellent with four goals and four assists in his last six games. He's checked off the 50-point season milestone (22 markers, 28 helpers), and he's added 143 shots, 89 hits and a plus-15 rating in 54 contests this year.