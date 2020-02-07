Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Reaches 50-point mark
Svechnikov scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
Svechnikov potted his two tallies in a span of 5:55 during the second period. The Russian winger has been excellent with four goals and four assists in his last six games. He's checked off the 50-point season milestone (22 markers, 28 helpers), and he's added 143 shots, 89 hits and a plus-15 rating in 54 contests this year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pockets assist Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Reaches 20-goal plateau•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Picks up two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Snaps goals-scoring skid•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Gathers helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores late in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.