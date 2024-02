Svechnikov (upper body) will play Saturday versus the Devils, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov was close to playing Thursday, and he will now return to a top-line role after missing six contests with the injury. His return will bump Michael Bunting down the lineup. Svechnikov has been effective when healthy this season, racking up 30 points, including 14 on the power play, over 29 appearances.