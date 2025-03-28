Svechnikov (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Montreal on Friday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Svechnikov missed seven games with the injury. The second overall pick in 2018, Svechnikov has 18 goals and 25 assists, including 17 points on the power play, across 63 appearances this season. Look for Tyson Jost to be a healthy scratch with Svechnikov's return.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: May return Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Won't play against Nashville•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Ruled out against Anaheim•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Might return next week•