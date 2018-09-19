Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Records first two preseason points
Svechnikov racked up a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over Tampa Bay.
The second overall selection in this past draft looks ready to make an immediate impact at the NHL level. Svechnikov assisted on Lucas Wallmark's first-period tally before beating countryman Andrei Vasilevskiy himself in the third.
