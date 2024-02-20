Svechnikov posted an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov reached the 20-assist mark when he set up Sebastian Aho's second-period marker. The helper was Svechnikov's second point in as many games after he went scoreless over three contests following an upper-body injury. The winger has 32 points, 78 shots on net, 96 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances. Were it not for injuries, he'd likely have a chance to challenge his career high of 69 points from 2021-22.