Svechnikov collected two assists in the Hurricanes' 4-0 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Svechnikov has 21 goals and 51 points in 57 contests in 2022-23. He's been particularly good over his last 10 games, contributing two goals and 14 points. Svechnikov's offensive pace is a bit better than it was in 2021-22 when he finished with 69 points in 78 outings.