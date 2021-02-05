Svechnikov scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov had the secondary helper on Sebastian Aho's first-period tally. In the second period, Svechnikov scored the game-tying just eight seconds after Nino Niederreiter pulled the Hurricanes within one. The 20-year-old Svechnikov has racked up six goals, three helpers, a plus-3 rating, 28 shots on net and 16 hits in eight appearances this season. It's very possible the second overall pick from 2018 can sustain himself at a point-per-game pace in his third NHL campaign.