Svechnikov (concussion) won't play in Game 6 versus Washington on Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Some felt Svechnikov would be good to go Monday after he was seen wearing a full-contact jersey during the morning skate, but turns out, the rookie won't be on the ice to help Carolina battle to keep its season alive. The 19-year-old will be hoping his teammates can force a Game 7 which would give him an opportunity to get back on the ice.