Svechnikov (illness) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jackets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Svechnikov will rejoin the Canes after missing just one game with an illness. The 24-year-old winger has been cold of late, tallying just one assist in his last eight games. Overall, Svechnikov has 17 goals and 46 points through 55 games this season.
