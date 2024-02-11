Svechnikov recorded two shots, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Devils.

After sitting out the past six games with an upper-body injury, Svechnikov played the third most ice time of any skater, recording 19:16 in TOI. Although he did not record a point, he was impactful on the ice with his physical play, getting four hits on the Devils and adding two PIM. Prior to the injury, Svechnikov was on a torrid pace in his last 11 games, scoring nine goals and nine assists to go along with 31 hits and 26 shots on goal.