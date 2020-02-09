Svechnikov managed an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Russian winger has three goals and three assists in his last four games. For the season, Svechnikov is up to 51 points (22 tallies, 29 helpers), 145 shots and 93 hits in 55 outings. The 19-year-old is hot right now -- he's a near-automatic activation for fantasy owners.