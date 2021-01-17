Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.
The talented winger already has three points (two goals, one assist) in his first two games. Given the continued growth in his game, Svechnikov is very quickly ascending into the NHL's elite.
