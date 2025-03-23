Svechnikov (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Svechnikov will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive matchup due to his upper-body injury, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour recently said that he hopes to get the 24-year-old forward back soon. A clear timetable for Svechnikov's return isn't yet clear, but his next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Predators.
