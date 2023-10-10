Svechnikov (knee) won't be available for Wednesday's season opener versus Ottawa and likely won't travel with the Hurricanes for the team's upcoming six-game road trip , Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
According to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, when asked about Svechnikov on Tuesday, coach Rod Brind'Amour said "It's not something you want to rush him back from. Obviously, he's close, but not ready. So, we'll go without him for a while." Although at this point he's only officialy been ruled out of Wednesday's matchup with the Senators, it sounds like Svechnikov will almost certainly miss at least a few more games to start the season. Michael Bunting is currently on track to start the campaign skating in Svechnikov's spot on Carolina's top line.
