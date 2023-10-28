Svechnikov (knee) was scoreless in his season debut in Friday's 3-0 win against the Sharks.

Svechnikov ended up with four shots on goal, a blocked shot, a minor penalty and three hits in his 13:40 of ice time across 16 shifts. He was skating on the team's fourth line to get back into game shape, but he'll more than likely scoot back to his regular top-six forward job once he is fully acclimated after the long layoff.