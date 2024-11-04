Svechnikov scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Svechnikov sealed the win for Carolina with an unassisted empty-net goal at 19:51 of the third period. In addition, the left-shot winger compiled five shots, one hit and two PIM in 17:34 of ice time. The skilled winger extended his point streak to five games Sunday, and he's produced four goals and three assists during that span. Overall, Svechnikov is up to five goals and six assists through 10 games, and he sits second on the team in points behind Martin Necas (18).