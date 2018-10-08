Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Apart from being the first goal of his career, Svechnikov's third-period snipe just so happened to the game-winning marker as well. The 18-year-old Russian is the first player born in the 2000s to score a goal in the NHL and now has three points in as many career contests. With a spot on the team's second power-play unit, this rookie could surprise a lot of people in 2018-19.