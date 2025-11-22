Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

He gave the Hurricanes a 4-2 lead in the third period, and that insurance tally proved vital when Gabriel Vilardi answered just under a minute later. Svechnikov has scored five goals and added four assists over his last nine contests, which has helped him move past his slow start to the season. Overall, he's at seven goals, 12 points (four on the power play), 60 shots on net, 23 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21 outings.