Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores game-winner on power play
Svechnikov scored the game-winning, power-play goal on two shots Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Predators.
Svechnikov extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists), which spans the entire month of February to date. The 19-year-old has been electrifying as a sophomore, racking up 24 goals and 55 points with a plus-17 rating in 59 games. He's also rung up 42 PIM for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Extends streak with game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Reaches 50-point mark•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pockets assist Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Reaches 20-goal plateau•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Picks up two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.