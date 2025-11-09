Svechnikov recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old forward gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with a power-play tally at the 4:34 mark of the second period, and he also set up Carolina's first goal, courtesy of Sebastian Aho, in the opening frame. Svechnikov is known for his scoring more than anything else, and he's posted solid numbers in that regard. He's found the back of the net in four of his last six games, tallying four goals, two assists, 18 shots, six hits, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in that stretch.