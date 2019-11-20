Svechnikov scored his 10th goal of the season on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the second period with a rocket of a wrist shot from the left circle. He's now found the net in three straight games and has racked up eight points (4g, 4a) during a five-game point streak. The 19-year-old is already halfway to the 20 goals he scored as a rookie in 2018-19.