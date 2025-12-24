Svechnikov scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Svechnikov has two goals and eight helpers over his last nine games, but he's added 10 PIM in that span. If the penalty problems persist, he could slip down the lineup -- he was already bumped off the top line as the Hurricanes try to navigate a stretch without Seth Jarvis (upper body). Svechnikov has nine goals, 24 points, 99 shots on net, 61 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 36 outings overall.