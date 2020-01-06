Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots and had two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Svechnikov ended Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid with 8:12 left in regulation, trailing an odd-man rush and beating the goaltender from the left faceoff circle. It was the 18th goal of the season for Svechnikov, who is already closing in on the 20 goals he scored as an 18-year-old rookie in 2018-19.