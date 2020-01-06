Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores late in loss
Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots and had two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Svechnikov ended Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid with 8:12 left in regulation, trailing an odd-man rush and beating the goaltender from the left faceoff circle. It was the 18th goal of the season for Svechnikov, who is already closing in on the 20 goals he scored as an 18-year-old rookie in 2018-19.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Breakout campaign continues•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Cues comeback with tally•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Adds another to highlight reel•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Continues to shine as sophomore•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two points in extra-time win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.