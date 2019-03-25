Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores milestone goal in OT win
Svechnikov scored his 20th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Montreal.
Coming down on a 2-on-1 in overtime, Svechnikov looked off his teammate before beating Carey Price five-hole for his 20th goal of the season. The win gives his team some much-needed breathing room in the standings, meanwhile, the goal gives Svechnikov 36 points in 75 games, in what is his first season in the NHL.
