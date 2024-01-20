Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Detroit on Friday.

Near the end of the game, Svechnikov had a lucky bounce that landed right on his stick and he deposited it past Alex Lyon on the power play. He also added a helper on the empty-net goal, three hits, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 16:40 TOI. In his past 11 games, Svechnikov has not only put up 16 points, but his physicality has been on display with his 28 hits and eight PIM. The Hurricanes are back on the ice this Sunday vs. the Wild.