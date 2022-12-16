Svechnikov found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over Seattle on Thursday.

Svechnikov scored at 10:10 of the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 edge. He has 16 goals and 27 points in 29 contests this season. The 22-year-old entered the game with just a goal and two points in his last five games, so Svechnikov had been working through a bit of a colder stretch. Perhaps his marker against the Kraken will get him going again.