Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal and had two hits Saturday in a 3-1 win over Nashville.

The 20-year-old lit the lamp and logged four shots for the second straight game and might be working his way out of a funk that had seen him record just one assist in his previous seven contests. Svechnikov hadn't had more than three shots in a game since March 20, and he had last scored in back-to-back contests way back in early February. Svechnikov has 12 goals and 19 assists in 43 games on the year.