Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Second pick at Entry Draft

Svechnikov was drafted second overall by the Hurricanes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Svechnikov is the type of talent that would be picked first overall in most draft years. He's a power winger who is among the best skaters in his draft class. And he can score. Svechnikov finished the 2017-18 with 72 points, including 40 goals, in just 44 games with the Barrie Colts. But it was his last 23 games that were especially impressive -- he put up 46 points in that short span. Wow. Overall, Svechnikov finished fifth in the Ontario Hockey League in points-per-game, despite missing time to injury and the World Juniors. He has elite vision, a nasty wrister and size big enough to play well in the cycle. Sure, he's a bit lax on the defensive side of the puck, but he's still a teen. Svechnikov's skills could put him in the NHL in 2018-19, so be prepared to pounce.