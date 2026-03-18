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Svechnikov (undisclosed) scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to Columbus.

The goal was his 25th. It's the second time Svechnikov has hit this milestone. He first did it in 2021-22, which is also the year he set his career mark for goals (30), assists (39), power-play points (22) and shots (249). Svechnikov has already equaled the PPP mark this season, and with continued health, he could equal his goal mark and break his point mark.

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