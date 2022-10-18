Svechnikov scored two goals on six shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Svechnikov was involved in all three of the Hurricanes' second-period tallies. One of his goals and his assist came on the power play. He's yet to be held off the scoresheet this season, racking up three goals, two assists, 11 shots on net, three hits and a plus-3 rating in three contests. His goal-scoring pace will slip eventually, but Svechnikov's top-six role in a strong offense should give fantasy managers no worries about his overall production.