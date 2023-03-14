Svehcnikov will undergo knee surgery Thursday and will be out for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs.

Svehcnikov's absence will be a huge blow to the Canes' hopes of making a deep playoff run, especially considering he already reached the 20-goal threshold this year. The 22-year-old Russian's 2022-23 campaign will end with him having notched 23 goals and 32 assists, including 16 power-play points, in 64 games. Jesse Puljujarvi figures to get the first crack at a top-six role with Svehcnikov unavailable.