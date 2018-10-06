Svechnikov's first career point was an assist to Jordan Martinook in Friday's 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was nothing fancy, but it only took two games for Svechnikov to get that first point out of the way. As the second overall pick from this year's draft, there will be no shortage of fantasy owners counting on the Russian right away. This kid is only 18 years old, but he toyed with the competition at junior for OHL Barrie in 2017-18 (72 points in 44 games) and Svechnikov ascended to hockey's big stage without needing a trip to the AHL first.