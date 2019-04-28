Svechnikov (concussion) won't play in Sunday's Game 2 versus the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov will miss his sixth straight playoff game due to the injury he sustained from fighting Alex Ovechkin in the first round. He was considered a game-time call in this outing, which should lead to some optimism for his availability in Game 3 on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories