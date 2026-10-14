Svechnikov scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Washington.

Svechnikov's skill was on full display. His first came on a jam play to get the Canes on the board. The second was the holy grail -- he went roof backhand over Logan Thompson's blocker on the power play to put the Canes up for good. It'll be on the night's highlight reel. Svechnikov has exploded out of the gate this season. He has points (six goals, five assists) in six of the Canes first eight games, and he has three multi-point games in his last four outings. Three of his goals have come on the power play and two snipes were game winners. And he's fired 27 shots. His best season came last year when he potted 31 goals and 39 assists in 79 games. This could be the year the Svechnikov.