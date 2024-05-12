Svechnikov registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

Svechnikov is heating up with four points over his last three contests. He helped out on Brady Skjei's game-winning goal late in the third period Saturday. Svechnikov is up to nine points (two on the power play), 27 shots on net, 23 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating over nine playoff appearances. His best chance to contribute offense will be if he continues to play alongside Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel on the first line.