Svechnikov scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Svechnikov put an end to a six-game goal drought -- his longest of the season -- when he opened the scoring just under six minutes into the game. His next goal will give him 20 for the second year in a row, although he needed the full 82 games to do it as a rookie in 2018-19. That's an awfully impressive resume for a player who won't turn 20 until late March.