Svechnikov scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

The teenage phenom ended the afternoon affair by firing home the winner in OT, snapping a shot from the faceoff circle that tipped off Jared Spurgeon's stick into the top corner. Svechnikov has a four-game point streak on the go, and on the year he's posted an amazing 22 points in 20 games.