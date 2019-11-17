Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Snaps home OT winner
Svechnikov scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
The teenage phenom ended the afternoon affair by firing home the winner in OT, snapping a shot from the faceoff circle that tipped off Jared Spurgeon's stick into the top corner. Svechnikov has a four-game point streak on the go, and on the year he's posted an amazing 22 points in 20 games.
