Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Svechnikov, who has 16 points in as many games, snapped a seven-game goal drought. Sure, it went into an empty net but a goal is a goal. The 20-year-old Svechnikov's star continues to rise.
