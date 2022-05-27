Svechnikov scored a goal on five shots, logged two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Svechnikov got loose on a breakaway, tallying an insurance goal at 13:01 of the third period. The goal was his first point since Game 6 of the first round versus the Bruins. The 22-year-old winger has seen a reduced role during his slump, so the Hurricanes will hope this ignites his offense going forward. He has just four goals and one assist with 34 shots, 43 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 12 playoff contests.