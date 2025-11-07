Svechnikov scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.

Svechnikov took a pass from Alexander Nikishin in the neutral zone, skated to the left circle and ripped a shot between the legs of the Minnesota defender for a short-side snipe. The talented winger has struggled to find his offensive groove this season. The goal was Svechnikov's third (four points) in 13 contests this season. He's too good for this to go on much longer, and you cannot drop him. Bench him until he lights a fire under his game.